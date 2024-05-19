Space director summaries Russia-China expansion intentions

(MENAFN) Yury Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, has unveiled ambitious plans for enhanced cooperation with China in lunar exploration, including the establishment of a permanent base on the Moon after 2036. Borisov made the announcement during discussions held in Beijing, where he was part of a high-level delegation accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin on his state visit to China.



The proposed joint lunar mission is contingent upon the development of crucial technology, particularly in the realm of sustainable energy. Russia is currently working on the creation of a compact nuclear reactor designed to operate in low gravity conditions, with Borisov indicating that it could be operational within the next decade. This reactor would serve as a vital power source for the envisioned lunar outpost, ensuring continuous energy supply even during the extended periods of darkness experienced during lunar nights.



Borisov emphasized the importance of thoroughly testing the reactor on Earth before deploying it on the Moon, highlighting the need for meticulous preparation and technological validation. He outlined the timeline for lunar expansion, targeting the post-2036 period for the commencement of operations.



The proposed strategy involves leveraging robotic technology for the assembly of the nuclear reactor on the lunar surface, with Borisov asserting that Russia possesses the necessary expertise and capabilities for the ambitious endeavor. This collaborative effort between Russia and China signals a significant milestone in space exploration, reflecting the growing partnership between the two nations in the pursuit of scientific discovery and technological advancement.



President Putin's visit to China marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, underscoring the shared commitment to advancing space exploration and fostering cooperation in key areas of scientific research and development. This initiative aligns with Russia and China's broader strategic objectives in space exploration and highlights their determination to play leading roles in shaping the future of lunar exploration and beyond.

