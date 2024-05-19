Workshop To Advance Climate Action, Sustainable Energy Initiatives Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Local Administration for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Nidal Abu Orabi, emphasized the importance of royal directives in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable energy.He highlighted the government's commitment to integrating energy and environmental policies into a long-term, sustainable national development strategy.Speaking on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan, Abu Orabi inaugurated a workshop on sustainable energy and climate action in municipalities, organized by the EU-funded Clima-Med project.He noted the ministry's partnership with Jordan's 104 municipalities, the Greater Amman Municipality, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, and the Petra Tourism Development Region Authority to combat the effects of climate change.Abu Orabi referenced His Majesty King Abdullah II's statement at the United Nations climate change conference in the UAE last year, which highlighted Jordan's role as a regional pioneer in climate action and green technology. Jordan launched the green financing strategy, the first of its kind in the region, and issued its first green bond, a type of debt to finance environmentally friendly projects, last year.He added that efforts are underway to establish an "early warning center" to enable the Ministry and municipalities to collaboratively address crises and emergencies caused by climate change.The Ministry is also working on USAID-funded projects to improve solid waste collection routes, reduce carbon emissions and costs, and implement waste sorting at the source in three municipalities (Karak, Jerash, and Zarqa) for recycling purposes.Abu Orabi viewed the workshops as an opportunity for municipalities in Jordan to cooperate on sustainable energy and climate action, exchange expertise, and benefit from global experiences.Clima-Med program leader Najeeb Amin stated that the workshop aims to enhance the capabilities of municipalities to prepare sustainable energy and climate plans, join the Global Covenant of Mayors for Energy and Climate, and outline future steps with the Clima-Med project.Amin praised the efforts of the municipalities that have prepared energy and climate plans through the Clima-Med project, including Al-Muwaqqar, Greater Mafraq, Greater Zarqa, Greater Madaba, Greater Salt, Balama, Umm Jimal, Rusayfa, Deir Alla, Al-Sarhan, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Greater Irbid, Greater Karak, Sahab, Greater Ma'an, and Greater Ajloun. In total, 16 municipalities have completed their plans.Deputy Head of cooperation at the European Union (EU) in Jordan, Thibaut Moyer, expressed support for the development projects and emphasized the importance of other municipalities joining the initiative to build their investment capabilities. He noted the European Union's commitment to funding green technology as part of its partnership with the Ministry of Local Administration.During the session, the key tools of the Clima-Med program were reviewed to help develop sustainable energy and climate action plans, facilitate access to finance, and support local authorities in addressing climate change.The five-day workshops will involve representatives from the European Union Commission, mayors, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Petra Tourism Development Region Authority, and the Greater Amman Municipality.