Arvind Kejriwal Surrender Live Updates: Delhi CM Leaves From Rajghat With Wife Sunita, Other AAP Leaders

Delhi Chief Minister
Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday surrender at the Tihar jail after 21 days interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court to campaign for Lok Sabha elections
ended May 10, the apex court had granted Kejriwal interim bail in the Delhi excise policy scam, asking him to surrender on June 2.Arvind Kejriwal Surrender Live Updates
3:32pm: Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman MandirDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal offer prayers at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.3:20pm: Kejriwal leaves from RajghatBefore surrendering, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat on interim bail reservedKejriwal has also applied for interim bail in Delhi Court to undergo medical tests. The interim bail argument took place on Saturday, however, the court has reserved the order till June 5.ED opposes bailThe Enforcement Directorate has opposed the bail plea on health grouds and accused Kejriwal of suppressing the nature of the test argued that Arvind Kejriwal campaigned in different states. However, at the time of surrender, he is seeking interim bail on medical grounds. The probe agency also alleged that Kejriwal wants to cheat the court by delaying the tests.
