Pune Porsche Crash: 'Doctors Had Told...', Says Teen's Mother Amid Blood Sample Swapping Charge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day after the mother of the teen – accused of running over two people in his Porsche car on 19 May – was arrested, Pune's special holiday court remanded the juvenile's parents in custody till 5 June on 1 May, the mother – Shivani Agarwal – of the teen arrested, who allegedly swapped her blood sample to prove that her son wasn't drunk on that day to the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the probe revealed the mother of the teen replaced her son's blood samples with hers. Apart from Shivani, the minor's father, builder Vishal Agarwal, was also granted till 5 June READ: Pune Porsche crash: I was drunk so..., What teen revealed during police interrogationsPolice had requested Shivani's seven-day custody, stating they wanted to cross-examine the doctors with the parents and also collect CCTV footage, reported News18 added Shivani feigned ignorance on why the doctors at Sassoon Hospital asked her to give her blood as a sample instead of her son's.“We have recorded the statement of the woman (49). She told us that the doctors of the hospital had told her to give her blood as sample instead of her son's. She feigned ignorance on why the doctors told her so,” a Times of India report quoted Pune commissioner of police (CP) Amitesh Kumar as saying READ: Pune Porsche case: Ajit Pawar defends NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, says he is ready for inquiry - 5 key developmentsMeanwhile, the local court had remanded the father and grandfather of the minor in judicial custody for 14 days in 31 May judgement for allegedly kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver, reported news agency PTI 19 May, a 17-year-old drunk boy killed two IT professionals in his Porsche car in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune when the duo was travelling on a motorbike. The boy lacked a valid license. Police registered three separate FIRs – one in connection with the accident and the second one against the bar for serving liquor to the minor. The third one involves the wrongful confinement of the accused's kin on the family driver to take the blame for the accident READ: Pune Porsche crash: Mother of minor accused arrested over tampering blood sample. What we know so farOther developments:On Saturday, the teen revealed that he was drunk at the time of the accident and could not remember anything. He was interrogated for over an hour (11:30 am to 12:30 pm) in the presence of his mother juvenile is in an observation home till 5 June. On Friday, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) permitted the police to probe the teenager. The police also said the teen remained tight-lipped during questioning despite much effort another development, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Vadgaon Sheri-facing allegations of influencing the probe in the Pune Porsche crash case in favour of the accused juvenile-is ready for inquiry Tingre, Pawar said that baseless allegations are being made against him. \"Did Sunil Tingre try to suppress the matter? The allegations against him are baseless,\" said Ajit Pawar agency inputs.

