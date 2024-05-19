PUBG MOBILE AND SSC NORTH AMERICA UNVEIL TURBOCHARGED COLLABORATION AS PREMIUM LUXURY ZOOMS INTO THE BATTLEGROUNDS

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI, May 17 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is thrilled to announce a partnership with sports car manufacturer SSC, known for producing some of the fastest cars in the world.

Starting today until July 9th, the collaboration will see two of SSC North America's hypercars, the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker, introduced into PUBG MOBILE, with each model available in two colorways. The Tuatara, which holds the record for the fastest production car and can reach speeds over 300mph, in Rose Phantom and Sky Crane, and the Tuatara Striker, notable for its versatility, power, and futuristic design, in Dawn's Edge and Blue Nightscape.

In addition to these sleek vehicles, official SSC maps will also be launching in World of Wonder - stay tuned for more details.

Established in 1998 by CEO Jerod Shelby, SSC was born out of a desire to challenge the dominance of European manufacturers in the high-performance supercar industry. SSC’s vehicles are characterised by their sleek designs, luxurious interiors, and cutting-edge engineering, as well as their powerful twin-turbocharged V8 engines.

“We’re thrilled to bring to life our collaboration with SSC, adding an exciting new dimension to the gameplay experience,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games. “SSC's commitment to innovation and performance has solidified its reputation as a leader in the automotive industry, and we’re proud to offer this level of sophistication to our players.”

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce our hypercars, the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker, into the PUBG MOBILE battlegrounds, providing the chance for players to experience the speed and excitement of SSC North America's iconic vehicles in a whole new dimension,” said Jerod Shelby, SSC’s Founder and CEO.





MENAFN19052024007469016123ID1108231212