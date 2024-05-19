               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ceremony To Commission Khudafarin Hydroelectric Complex Gots Underway With Participation Of Azerbaijani And Iranian Presidents


5/19/2024 5:17:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complexand inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on theArazRiver has got underway with participation of Ilham Aliyev,President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi,President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

