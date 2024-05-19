'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, Who's ‘Always On The Move’, Lounges Around In An Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala is a "traveller", as she stated that she is always on the go.
Manisha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from the airport lounge.
In the image, she is seen wearing a bucket hat, a green blazer, and white pants paired with sneakers. She completed her look with glasses.
The actress captioned the image with the hashtags“#Traveler #Alwaysonthemove #airportlounge #soltee.”
Manisha did not share details about where she was going or what she was travelling for.
The 53-year-old actress's latest release is 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', a series by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she worked in the 1996 blockbuster 'Khamoshi: The Musical'.
Talking about the big screen, Manisha was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada', which was directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film was a remake of the 2020 Telugu-language film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.
