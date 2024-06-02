Kuwait Amir Appoints Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah As Crown Prince

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber issued Sunday an Amiri order appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

On Saturday, HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait signed an Amiri Order nominating Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.