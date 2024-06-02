Trump claims that prosecution is politically motivated

(MENAFN) Following a New York jury's verdict convicting former United States President Donald of falsifying business records during the 2016 election campaign, Trump has spoken out, maintaining his stance that the prosecution is motivated. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, brought forth 34 counts of criminal behavior against Trump last year, corresponding to each invoice, voucher, and check involved in reimbursing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a USD130,000 payment to adult star Stormy Daniels.



Bragg's allegations centered on Trump's purported attempt to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election by paying Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair. Testimonies from both Cohen and Daniels were presented in court during the trial.



The jury's unanimous decision on Thursday evening marked a historic moment, as Trump became the first president in United States history to be convicted of a felony. With the judge scheduled to determine Trump's sentence on July 11, the former president potentially faces up to four years in prison per count.



In response to the verdict, Trump reiterated his assertion that the prosecution is a politically motivated "witch hunt." Despite facing legal challenges, Trump continues his bid for reelection against President Joe Biden, underscoring the divisive and contentious nature of the legal proceedings surrounding his presidency. Stay tuned for further updates as this story unfolds.

