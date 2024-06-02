America contemplates transferring migrants to Europe

(MENAFN) Reports from CBS News suggest that the United States is exploring the possibility of sending some migrants applying for asylum at United States outposts in Latin America to Europe, specifically Italy or Greece. This potential move, not yet officially announced, is part of Washington's efforts to reduce illegal border crossings by offering pathways for immigration.



Last year, the United States Department of Homeland Security established 'Safe Mobility Offices' (SMOs) in Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Guatemala, aiming to facilitate legal immigration processes. Similar arrangements have already been made with Spain and Canada to accept some of these migrants.



Under the proposed plan, Greece and Italy would potentially accept "roughly 500 or fewer" migrants each, according to sources cited by CBS. While the initiative is still in diplomatic discussions and awaiting official confirmation, the State Department has confirmed its engagement in dialogue with other countries to expand lawful pathways for resettlement.



Neither the Greek nor Italian governments responded to requests for comment by CBS. However, both countries, along with Spain, have grappled with significant influxes of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from Africa and the Middle East, seeking asylum and social services offered by the European Union.



According to the State Department, the establishment of SMOs has resulted in a notable increase in the number of refugees resettled from the Western Hemisphere. United States government documents revealed that approximately 10,000 migrants have been processed through the Refugee Admissions Program, which requires applicants to demonstrate persecution based on political views, religion, or other factors.



As discussions continue and details of the initiative unfold, the potential relocation of migrants from Latin America to Europe underscores the complex and interconnected nature of global migration challenges and the evolving strategies employed by nations to address them.

