(MENAFN) In a stark warning to leaders, Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto has cautioned against what he perceives as escalating "war hysteria" within the alliance, accusing Western leaders of entertaining "crazy ideas" that could have grave consequences. Speaking to journalists ahead of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Szijjarto expressed concern over the potential for further escalation and the creation of an "extremely dangerous situation."



Szijjarto's remarks, delivered in Brussels, underscored his belief that NATO's approach to Russia is exacerbating tensions rather than fostering stability. He criticized what he described as an "ever-deeper pit of war psychosis" among European colleagues, cautioning that the presence of American and British officials at the upcoming meeting could exacerbate this atmosphere.



Anticipating a "more pro-war atmosphere than ever before" at the meeting, Szijjarto warned that such conditions could lend support to "more crazy ideas." He specifically cited the proposal to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons for long-range strikes into Russia as an example of such ideas. Szijjarto argued that this approach would only escalate the conflict, leading to further casualties on both sides of the front line.



The Hungarian minister's remarks come amidst heightened discussions within NATO regarding the use of military force and the allocation of weapons to Ukraine. With the issue of long-range strikes gaining prominence, Szijjarto's critique highlights the urgent need for caution and diplomacy in navigating the complex dynamics of the Ukraine conflict and relations with Russia.

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285958