Amir Arrives In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Sunday in Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Presidential Flight by his brother the President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were also welcomed by the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri, and the UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan.

HH the Amir is accompanied by the Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.