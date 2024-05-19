Minister Of Awqaf Meets Montenegro PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro H E Milojko Spajic duriing his visit to Montenegro. The Minister of Endowments also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Filip Ivanovic, and Speaker of the Parliament in Montenegro Andrija Mandic, during which they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and relations between the two countries. Ambassador of Qatar (non-resident) to Montenegro H E Faris bin Roumi Al Nuaimi also attended the meetings.