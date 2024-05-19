Why Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Visit To Nigeria Leave King Charles 'Furious'?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria has sparked controversy within the British royal family expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the visit, which included traditional elements of a royal tour such as receptions, school visits, and meetings with wounded soldiers and the disabled, has left Prince William and King Charles“absolutely furious.”

Despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple's actions during the trip have caused considerable consternation among senior royals, as it closely resembled an official royal tour Read: Prince Harry hit hard by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis news, will he meet Princess of Wales during London visit?Quinn further said,“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there.. the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.”Quinn further explained that Prince Harry and Meghan's warm reception in Nigeria, which included dances, receptions, and visits to schools and charities, was perceived as an official tour, causing further upset royal expert indicated that there were existing concerns within the Royal Family about Meghan and Harry potentially“trying to pull a fast one,” their trip to Nigeria“has confirmed their worst fears.”Also Read: Queen Camilla drops update on King Charles's health, says 'he would be better if...'The Mirror said,“It's as if Harry and Meghan have gone rogue their Nigeria trip is a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals.”Royal experts assert that the trip has heightened concerns within the royal family that Harry and Meghan have gone“rogue.”Quinn explained, \"For Charles and William, it's as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don't need your permission to be working royals - we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like.'\" He added that the couple's speeches and overall demeanour appeared to convey that they are still active royals, a perception that William and Charles“don't like one bit.”

