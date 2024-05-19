QFFD Inaugurates Market Of Lebanese Douma Village After Restoration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in collaboration with Batrouniyat Association, opened the Market of Douma village located north of Lebanon after it was restored as part of the State of Qatar's commitment to promoting sustainable development to achieve stability and economic growth in the Arab region.

Held at the restored market, the opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Director-General for Project Development at QFFD Sultan Ahmed Al Asiri, alongside Minister of Tourism in the Lebanese caretaker government H E Eng Walid Nassar. Douma was declared one of the best tourism villages for 2023, in recognition of its rich cultural patrimony and tourism potential. And a commemorative plaque was unveiled, positioning Douma as one of the pioneering attractive destinations for the cultural and patrimonial tourism.

The restoration of this market signifies the concerted efforts of maintaining heritage and economic development for communities, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8 that primarily focuses on promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.

The market is poised to nurture the local labour, offer new job opportunities, and enhance the population's income.