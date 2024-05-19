(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's petition on SLFP post dismissed | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Sunday, May 19, 2024
Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's petition on SLFP post dismissed
May 7, 2024

A petition filed by Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe seeking to suspend the interim injunction issued by the Colombo District Court preventing him from functioning as the Acting Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The Colombo District Court recently issued an injunction order against the appointment of Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

A court order was also issued preventing former President Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP until the ongoing case concludes.

The court also issued an order against the appointment of MP Dushmantha Mithrapala as the General Secretary of the SLFP.

A group of SLFP members led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga had recently appointed Minister of Ports, Aviation and Shipping Nimal Siripala de Silva as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP. (Colombo Gazette)