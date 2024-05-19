Our museums are inspiring global communication platforms and vital institutions for education and research.

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, emphasized the importance of museums as cultural narrators of societies and civilizations, documenting history, heritage, and transferring knowledge to future generations. She highlighted the significance of celebrating International Museum Day as an opportunity to showcase human civilization. She said: "Museums are open windows to history, serving as vital institutions for education and research, and preserving treasures of knowledge that reinforce identity and reflect humanity's progress through different eras. They establish a shared cultural dialogue among the world's nations, contributing to societal advancement by promoting cultural sustainability, and play an active role in comprehensive development and future-making."

She added: "Our museums are inspiring global communication platforms that narrate entire histories and help form a rich community culture with their abundant information, heritage artifacts, cultural items, and historical documents that tell stories of struggle and achievements, enriching the public's knowledge."

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also pointed out the significant efforts made by Dubai and the UAE to enhance the presence of the museum sector on the global cultural map and the exceptional visions of the wise leadership that have transformed them into attractive tourism destinations.





