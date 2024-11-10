QSE Index Rises 0.22% At Start Of Trading
Date
11/10/2024 2:40:44 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The general index of Qatar stock exchange (QSE) rose 23.63 points, or 0.22%, at the start of trading on Sunday, to reach the level of 10,592 points, compared to the last closing on Tuesday.
The index was supported by a rise in most sectors: transportation by 0.63%; Industrials by 0.31%; Telecoms by 0.25%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.20%; and Banks and financial Services by 0.08%. However, the index saw a decline in Real estate by 0.44%, and Insurance by 0.50%.
Around 10:00 am, 56.251 million shares were traded in 3,740 transactions valued QR 125.718 million.
MENAFN10112024000063011010ID1108870277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.