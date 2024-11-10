QSE Index Rises 0.22% At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The general of Qatar (QSE) rose 23.63 points, or 0.22%, at the start of trading on Sunday, to reach the level of 10,592 points, compared to the last closing on Tuesday.

The index was supported by a rise in most sectors: by 0.63%; Industrials by 0.31%; Telecoms by 0.25%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.20%; and Banks and Services by 0.08%. However, the index saw a decline in by 0.44%, and Insurance by 0.50%.

Around 10:00 am, 56.251 million shares were traded in 3,740 transactions valued QR 125.718 million.