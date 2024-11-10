Voting Begins In Mauritius Election

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Louis: opened in Mauritius on Sunday for parliamentary election with Prime Pravind Kumar Jugnauth seeking to win a second term.

Some one million eligible voters will vote for 62 seats in Parliament, and the party or alliance with a majority forms the and chooses the prime minister. Another eight lawmakers are nominated by the Electoral Supervisory Council.

Jugnauth's five-party Peoples Alliance will be challenged by opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam's Alliance for Change in the election.