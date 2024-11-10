Cycling Great Cavendish Wins Final Race In Singapore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: Mark Cavendish sprinted to one last victory on Sunday as he took the Singapore Criterium in a signature surge to the line.

"I really wanted that so bad," the 39-year-old Briton said after his 166th career victory.

"I'm terribly emotional. I realised in the last five laps that this was the last 15 kilometres of my career. I passed the flamme rouge for the last time in my career."

Coming out of the last bend, Cavendish, who holds the record for most stage wins in the Tour de France, briefly latched onto the wheel of defending champion Jasper Philipsen before pulling away. The Manxman had time to glance back before raising his arms in triumph one last time.

Cavendish made Tour de France history last July when he eclipsed Eddy Merckx's record which had stood since 1975, having matched the Belgian's mark in 2021.

"I was so on the limit. I didn't race since the Tour de France so I am missing sharpness," said Cavendish who returned to the saddle to finish third in the Saitama Criterium on November 2, clinched by Biniam Girmay.

The Criterium, organised by the Tour de France, covered 25 laps of a street circuit. Cavendish stayed in the peloton.

"I was nervous about crashing, or something like that; not that there is anything wrong with that but I really wanted to finish," said Cavendish.

He said he intended to stay involved with cycling.

"I love this sport. I've always loved it," he said

"The Tour de France isn't just a bike race it's the biggest annual sports event in the world it's what children dream of. It's what adults dream of.

"Cycling is such a form of freedom. It's way to be however you want to be. It has so much potential as a sport, as a mode of transport, as a pastime. I will do anything I can to help this move forward."