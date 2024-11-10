Hainan Flight Returns To Rome After Takeoff Due To Engine Issue
Date
11/10/2024 2:41:00 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Rome: A Boeing aircraft operated by China's Hainan airlines returned to Rome's Fiumicino Airport after takeoff Sunday due to an engine issue possibly caused by a bird strike, an airport spokesman said.
The Shenzhen-bound Dreamliner 787-9, which took off at 9:55 am local time, landed safely without incident.
A problem with the plane's right motor was under investigation, a spokesman for ADR, the operator of Rome's airports, told AFP.
In videos posted on local media, flames could be seen on the right side of the plane before it returned to the airport.
MENAFN10112024000063011010ID1108870283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.