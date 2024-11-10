Hainan Flight Returns To Rome After Takeoff Due To Engine Issue

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: A aircraft operated by China's Hainan returned to Rome's Fiumicino Airport after takeoff Sunday due to an engine issue possibly caused by a bird strike, an airport spokesman said.

The Shenzhen-bound Dreamliner 787-9, which took off at 9:55 am local time, landed safely without incident.

A problem with the plane's right motor was under investigation, a spokesman for ADR, the operator of Rome's airports, told AFP.

In videos posted on local media, flames could be seen on the right side of the plane before it returned to the airport.