Fico's Condition Stabilized After Assassination Attempt, But Remains Serious

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova said on Saturday that the condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stabilized after the assassination attempt, but remains serious.

This is reported by Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Also speaking on Saturday at the same briefing in front of the hospital where Fico is being treated, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak said that the prime minister's transfer to a hospital in Bratislava is not possible in the coming days.

Kalinak said there was no need to formally take over Fico's official duties while some communication with the premier was taking place.

On Saturday, today, the Specialized Criminal Court of Slovakia will choose a preventive measure for Juraj C., who attacked Prime Minister Robert Fico earlier this week. The suspect has already been brought to court.

As reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was hospitalized in serious condition on May 15 as a result of gunshot wounds. The incident occurred after a government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The Interior Ministry said that the assassin fired five shots at Fico. Slovak police have charged 71-year-old Juraj C.