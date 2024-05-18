Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3152575 KUWAIT -- Chief of Staff of the Army Air Marshal Bandar Al-Muzain reaffirms keenness of Kuwait's wise leadership to follow up on the military preparedness.

3152608 KUWAIT -- Waleed Al-Dagher and Fahad Al-Ajmi are proclaimed winners of the two Municipal Council seats of the sixth and ninth constituencies, respectively.

3152583 VIENNA -- Austria announces unfreezing of funds previously allocated to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

3152587 ISLAMABAD -- At least 50 people in flash floods in Afghanistan's central Ghor province. (end)

