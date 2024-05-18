Thousands Of Protesters In Berlin Commemorate Nakba Day In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 18 (KUNA) -- Germany's capital witnessed Saturday a mass demonstration to commemorate the Nakba Day (May 15, 1948) and show solidarity with Palestinians who suffer from the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip.

Up to 5,400 persons took part in the protest, Berlin Police said in a statement, adding that it deployed about 5,000 personnel to ensure a safe march without acts of violence.

Responding to Palestinian, Arab and German calls, protesters chanted pro-Palestinian slogans demanding freedom for the Palestinians and an end to the Israeli aggression on the Strip.

German citifies, mainly the capital, have been witnessing protests against Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip, demanding the cessation of the war that has been launching since October 7 2023. (end)

