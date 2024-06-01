EU Praises Iraq's National Bank Lending Strategy

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In a significant step toward bolstering Iraq's sector, EU Delegation to Iraq Chargé d'affaires Mr. David Healy has expressed support for the launch of the Central of Iraq 's (CBI) National Strategy for Bank Lending for 2024-2029.

This strategic initiative, developed under the EU and Germany co-funded project "Strengthening Public Finances and Financial Markets in Iraq (FFM)" and implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) , aims to provide robust support to private sector enterprises across the nation.

Mr. Healy commended the comprehensive vision of the Strategy, highlighting its potential to effectively coordinate various tools essential for driving positive change within Iraq's banking and financial landscape.

The initiative represents a concerted effort to strengthen the country's economic framework and promote sustainable growth through enhanced financial mechanisms.

(Source: EU)