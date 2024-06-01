Iraq And Canada To Collaborate On Aerial Geophysical Surveys

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraq and Canada have agreed to establish communication and hold a joint meeting between the Iraqi Geological Survey and specialized Canadian companies.
The goal is to develop mechanisms and terms for joint work in conducting aerial geophysical surveys on behalf of the Iraqi government.
The Canadian ambassador, Kathy Bunka, confirmed Canada's and its companies' interest in working in Iraq and fostering fruitful industrial cooperation.
(Source: Ministry of Industry)
MENAFN01062024000217011061ID1108284894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.