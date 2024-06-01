Kuwaiti Emir Appoints New Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Jun 2 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwait's Emir, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has issued a decree to appoint Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, as the new of Kuwait, the Kuwait State Television reported, yesterday.

Born in 1953 in Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah previously served as prime in the country, from 2019 to 2022.

Graduating from Kuwait University, with a degree in science, the new crown prince also once served as Kuwait's permanent representative to the United Nations, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and foreign minister.

Sheikh Mishal became Kuwait's 17th ruler on Dec 16, last year, succeeding his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86.

According to the Kuwaiti constitution, Mishal must name a new crown prince within one year.– NNN-KUNA

