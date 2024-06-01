Counting Of Votes In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Begins

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, June 2 (IANS) Counting of votes, polled in April 19 Assembly in Arunachal Pradesh, began on Sunday morning under three-tier security measures with the Central Paramilitary forces deployed in the first two tiers, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said that the results of all the 50 Assembly seats are expected to be declared by noon.

The five-year tenure of the outgoing 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly expires on June 2.

After the ruling BJP won 10 seats unopposed, elections for the remaining 50 Assembly seats were held on April 19 along with the Lok Sabha elections in two Parliamentary seats in the state -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

The CEO said that the counting of votes started simultaneously in 24 counting centres (48 counting halls) in 25 districts under tight security measures.

Counting of postal ballots would be taken up first and then the EVM votes would be counted.

More than 2,000 officials have been appointed for the counting while the Election Commission has appointed 27 observers to supervise the process. A total of 489 micro-observers have also been appointed for the purpose.

Ten BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto Assembly seat, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, senior party leader Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing were elected unopposed.

Around 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the Parliamentary polls and 83 per cent in the Assembly elections on April 19.

Altogether, 133 candidates were in the fray for the 50 Assembly seats and 14 candidates for two Parliamentary constituencies.

The counting of votes in the two Parliamentary seats would be taken up on June 4 along with the rest of the country.