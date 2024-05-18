Death Toll In Afghanistan's Bamyan Shooting Rises To 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Bamyan (Afghanistan), May 18 (IANS) The death toll from a shooting attack in central Afghanistan's Bamyan province has risen to six, including three Spanish nationals and three Afghans, a local police official said on Saturday.

Two Afghans succumbed to their injuries after being treated in hospital, provincial police spokesperson Muhammad Khawani Rasa said.

Among the injured are four foreign nationals from Spain, Norway, Australia and Lithuania, along with one Afghan, who are still receiving medical treatment, Rasa added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, the Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesperson Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani said on social media on Friday.