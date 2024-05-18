Several Explosions Occurred In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It's noisy in Kharkiv now, there have been a series of explosions, and the city authorities are asking people to be careful.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“It's loud in the city. A series of explosions. Be careful,” the mayor wrote.

As reported, at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, May 17, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As of May 18, three people were killed by the Russians and 28 were injured.