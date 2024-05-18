Plus One Robotics Introduces Dual-Arm Automated Parcel Solution Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Plus One Robotics , a provider of AI vision software and solutions for robotic parcel handling, has launched its latest offering, InductOne – a dual-arm automated parcel induction solution designed to optimize parcel singulation and induction in high-volume fulfillment and distribution centers.

As an experienced induction provider, Plus One Robotics has leveraged its extensive industry knowledge and track record of over 1 billion picks to engineer InductOne as a groundbreaking solution for the parcel shipping industry.

The company's learnings from handling over a million picks per day and the required reliability for such high-volume operations have been manifested in this new dual-arm machine.

A key characteristic of InductOne is its innovative dual-arm design, which significantly outperforms single-arm solutions.

While a single-arm system typically tops out at around 1,600 picks per hour, the coordinated motion of InductOne's two arms can achieve sustained pick rates of 2,200 to 2,300 per hour. InductOne's peak rate maxes out at a rate of 3,300 picks per hour, 10% faster than the leading competition.