Kazakhstan And Latvia Agreed To Develop Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministries of Transport of Kazakhstan and Latvia todaysigned a Memorandum on the development of the Trans-CaspianInternational Transport Route (TMTM, Middle Corridor), Azernews reports.

"Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev met withhis Latvian counterpart Kaspars Briskens. During the meeting, theparties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for thedevelopment of the transport sector in Kazakhstan and Latvia, and aMemorandum on the development of the Trans-Caspian InternationalTransport Route was also signed," the ministry said.

Karabayev noted that Kazakhstan and Latvia are activelydeveloping transit and transport cooperation. One of thesignificant aspects of cooperation is the permanent joint workinggroup on transport. "This group covers a wide range of issues inthe field of rail, road, air transport, transit and logistics," thehead of the ministry noted.

According to the Kazakh Minister, today the Trans-CaspianInternational Transport Route has acquired a special role as analternative to other routes. This is evidenced by a twofoldincrease in cargo transportation volumes by the end of 2023.

"In order to increase the capacity of TMTM, as well as eliminatebottlenecks on the route, work is being carried out to improveinfrastructure and terminal facilities, expand port facilities,increase rolling stock, remove administrative barriers and createfavorable conditions for carriers, which will increase the capacityof TMTM to 10 million tons per year by 2025," – Karabaevshared.

He also invited Latvian investors to jointly implementinfrastructure projects.

"We are ready to strengthen cooperation in the field oftransport and logistics to mutually increase the volume of transitcargo flows, establish and develop transport routes, share bestpractices in the field of multimodal transportation and logisticsprocesses," he stressed.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, todayLatvia, along with Austria, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia andHungary, have expressed interest in joining TMTM. Within theframework of the International TMTM Association, a Roadmap has beensigned for the simultaneous elimination of bottlenecks and thedevelopment of the Middle Corridor until 2027 with Azerbaijan,Georgia and Turkiye. During the official visit on January 31 ofthis year, a similar Memorandum on the development of TMTM wassigned with Romania.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is aninternational transport corridor running through China, Kazakhstan,the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to Turkiye andEuropean countries.