MIA Invites Public To Explore Ara Guler's Legacy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) has announced a series of public programmes complementing the exhibition“In the Footsteps of Ara Guler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy”, on view until November 9.

The delves into the life and work of Ara Guler, the celebrated Turkish photographer and photojournalist.

Presented in collaboration with the Ara Guler Museum in Turkiye, the exhibition brings Guler's powerful imagery to life, offering unique insight into his legacy.

The series of programmes began in September.

Members of the public are invited to engage with a range of events designed to deepen understanding of Guler's remarkable work, with activities that include curator-led tours, a special book display, photowalks, and expert masterclasses.

These programmes will provide an enriching platform for learning and interaction, bringing together the local and international photographic communities.

The programmes will be delivered in collaboration with a variety of partners, including the Qatar Museums (QM)'s Archaeology Department and Tasweer, the leading photography festival in Qatar.

* Curator-led Tours: Discover the stories behind the images in“In the Footsteps of Ara Guler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy” exhibition through a guided tour led by curator Maryam Hassan al-Thani.

Location: MIA, 4th Floor, Temporary Exhibitions Gallery.

October 18, 2pm-3pm; October 22, 3pm-4pm; November 5, 3pm-4pm (A special tour led by the Ara Guler team)

* MIA Library Book Display: Explore the connection between Ara Guler and Godfrey Goodwin at the MIA Library's special book display. Guler's photographs often depicted the architectural wonders that Goodwin studied, united by their shared passion for Istanbul's rich history.

Entrance to the exhibition is free with museum admission.

On display until November 9 – Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 9am-7pm; Friday: 1.30pm-7pm.

* Photowalk in collaboration with Tasweer: These unique photo walks by Mahmut Dahli and Khalifa al-Obaidly are inspired by the themes of Ara Guler's photography. Only limited slots are available.

October 25, 2pm-4pm: Mahmut Dahli Street, meeting point: MIA to Corniche.

* In the Footsteps of Ara Guler Photowalk, led by Khalifa al-Obaidly, director of Artist in Residence and Tasweer Photo Festival.

November 8, 2pm-5pm, meeting point: MIA.

* Masterclass by Başar Soysal, Ara Guler Museum team: In collaboration with Tasweer, the session on image conservation and archiving will be led by Soysal conservation specialist at the Ara Guler Museum. At the end of the masterclass series photographers will be given the opportunity to exhibit their work at Tasweer.

Fire Station, Room 101, October 26, 11am-3pm.

* Exclusive photographic expeditions: As part of a collaboration between the QM's Archaeology Department and Tasweer, a group of photographers will be invited to visit active excavation sites with the QM's archaeological teams. Limited space available.

Unesco World Heritage, Al Zubarah Archaeological Site, December 6, 2.30pm-6pm.

