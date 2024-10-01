Jordan's Airspace Reopened, JAF Announce
10/1/2024 11:06:26 PM
Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan armed forces
- (JAF) the Arab army
- said that the Kingdom's airspace was reopened after it was closed to air traffic, due to the firing of hundreds of Iranian missiles towards Israel, in order to preserve the safety of air navigation.
