Jordan's Airspace Reopened, JAF Announce

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan - (JAF) the Arab - said that the Kingdom's airspace was reopened after it was closed to air traffic, due to the firing of hundreds of Iranian missiles towards Israel, in order to preserve the safety of air navigation.

