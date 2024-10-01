PSD Urges Public To Avoid Falling Objects, Report Them

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) urged citizens to heed the army's warnings and follow instructions and remain in their homes, which are the safest under these emergency conditions, to ensure their safety.Simultaneously, it advised people to stay off congested roads and not to drive their cars; if they must drive, they should wait in a safe location until these extraordinary situations are handled.The PSD further emphasized that in order to secure their safety and prevent material and human losses, people should report the fallen objects and their locations to 911. Citizens are advised not to approach, handle, or congregate near the fallen objects until expert personnel arrive.It made clear that the Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) must be notified in the event of a fire or human casualties from falling debris, and that the precise locations must be ascertained by dialing 911.In order to ensure their safety and the protection of their families during these extraordinary times, the PSD urged the public to follow all of its recommendations, dial 911 to report any information to the relevant authorities, and try not to panic.It emphasized the need to obtain information from official sources and refrain from spreading false information on social media platforms that could compromise national security.