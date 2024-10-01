Ukrainian Farmers Already Sown 2.8 Mln Ha With Winter Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 1, 2024, Ukrainian farmers sowed 2.8 million hectares with winter for the 2025 harvest.

That's according to the press service of the of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“The sowing of winter crops is underway across all regions, with a total of 1.8 million hectares already sown. 932.9 thousand hectares were sown with winter rapeseed,” the report says.

In particular, 1.7 million hectares of winter wheat, 119.4 thousand hectares of barley, 34.8 thousand hectares of rye have been already sown.

The leading regions for the sowing of winter crops are the Volyn region - 97.5 thousand (58.9%), Poltava region - 136.8 thousand (55%), the Kirovohrad region - 173.4 thousand (44.2%), and the Ternopil region -106.6 thousand (54.1%).

At the same time, farmers in the Volyn, Rivne, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Odesa, Chernihiv, and Lviv regions have completed sowing of winter rape.

As reported, as of September 27, farmers in Ukraine gathered 50.4 million tonnes of new crops from an area of 14.2 million hectares.