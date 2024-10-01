Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 120 Persons In New Lawsuit: 'More Than 3,280 People...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than 120 people, including men, women, and even minors, came forward to accuse American mogul Sean 'Diddy' Comb of sexual misconduct, an attorney said on Tuesday, reported Associated Press.

The new allegations are fresh revelations against Sean Diddy Combs, who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The American is also facing backlash for his parties, also dubbed“Freak Off” sessions, allegedly joined by several A-listed actors, including Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio ,etc .

The sexual misconduct lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs is likely to be filed next month, said Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. He also added that the long list of victims included sixty males, sixty females, and twenty-five people who were minors at the time of the misconduct. One of them was nine years old when he was abused, Buzbee said.

According to AP, Buzbee claimed that the allegations cover a period from 1991 to this year.“This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the United States or anywhere else. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. This conduct has created a mass of individuals who are injured, scared and scarred,” AP quoted Buzbee as saying at a news conference.

Can't address every allegation part of media circus: Combs' attorney

Reacting to the fresh accusations, Sean 'Diddy' combs attorney said it is impossible to“address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement.“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”