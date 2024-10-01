Jordan Armed Forces Announce Hundreds Of Iranian Missiles Targeted Israel
Date
10/1/2024 11:06:28 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- A Jordanian armed forces
official has stated that hundreds of Iranian missiles were launched towards Israel, urging Jordanians to stay in their homes for their safety.
