Jordan Armed Forces Announce Hundreds Of Iranian Missiles Targeted Israel

10/1/2024 11:06:28 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- A Jordanian armed forces official has stated that hundreds of Iranian missiles were launched towards Israel, urging Jordanians to stay in their homes for their safety.

Jordan News Agency

