Jordan Armed Forces Announce Hundreds Of Iranian Missiles Targeted Israel

Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- A Jordanian official has stated that hundreds of Iranian missiles were launched towards Israel, urging Jordanians to stay in their homes for their safety.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.