عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Palestinian President Arrives In Doha

Palestinian President Arrives In Doha


10/1/2024 11:06:17 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Doha Tuesday to participate in the 3rd Asia Co-operation Dialogue Summit. He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi and ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar Fayez Majed Abu al-Rab.

MENAFN01102024000067011011ID1108737469


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search