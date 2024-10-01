Palestinian President Arrives In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Doha Tuesday to participate in the 3rd Asia Co-operation Dialogue Summit. He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi and ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar Fayez Majed Abu al-Rab.
