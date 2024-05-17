Due To Hungary's Position, Coe Committee Of Ministers Changed Format Of Declaration On Zelensky Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian delegation was aware that Hungary would be against the inclusion of a clause in the general declaration of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe supporting President Zelensky's Peace Formula, so it was decided to change the format of the final document.

Deputy Foreign Minister Iryna Borovets, who represented Ukraine at the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We are aware of this position of Hungary, it has repeated it many times, that it supports any peace initiatives. And we understand that these are unacceptable agreements for us. We have one peace initiative - the Ukrainian Peace Formula , which we are currently working on with our partners, including the organisation of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," Borovets said.

That is why the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe changed the format of the declaration, but the essence of this document remained the same.

"It retains all the most important points, just the form of its adoption was different," she said.

CoE top diplomats support Ukraine on way to creating Special Tribunal for Russia

"The Declaration of the Liechtenstein Presidency contains the same text, and it is quite powerful. A lot of space is given to Ukraine. All the priorities - from the Register of Damages - as a first step - and capturing the entire compensation mechanism that still needs to be established. It also covers the issue of Ukrainian children, including deportees, and work on the creation of a Special Tribunal," the Deputy Minister elaborated.

Photo courtesy of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the Council of Europe