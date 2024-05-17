MEITY Secretary Advocates Broader AI Adoption In Food Processing Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 17 (KNN) The Indian government is planning to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tools across the nation's vast food processing industry, top officials stated on Wednesday.

The move aims to bolster efficiency, augment farmer incomes, and mitigate environmental impacts.

During a conference organised by NIFTEM (National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management) on leveraging frontier technologies in the sector, senior bureaucrats and government advisers underscored the pressing need to chart a comprehensive roadmap for deploying AI solutions, which remain in nascent stages within India's food processing domain.

"As an industry, we need to create a roadmap. The MEITY secretary has come on board, and I am confident he will provide substantial support in this endeavour," remarked Food Processing Secretary Anita Praveen, referring to the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

MEITY Secretary S. Krishnan advocated for broader AI adoption, noting that while some progress has been made in the agriculture sphere, the food processing sector lags in embracing such cutting-edge technologies.

Ramesh Chand, a member of the government's policy think tank NITI Aayog, asserted that efficient food processing aligns with "climate-smart" practices, poised to enhance farmer incomes, meet consumer demands, and curtail environmental impacts amidst intensifying climate change challenges.

Chand proposed harnessing AI to develop portable, user-friendly devices for quality assaying of agricultural produce, describing it as a "great service to the nation". "In the absence of assaying devices, we are still focusing on quantity rather than quality," he stated.

The officials highlighted that AI tools could significantly enhance overall sector efficiency as India strives to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

(KNN Bureau)