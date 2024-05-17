MINCO India Flow Elements Pvt. Ltd. Honoured With EEPC National Awards For Export Excellence 2020-2021

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, February 03, 2024- MINCO India Flow Elements Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of industrial process control instruments, has been honoured with the National Awards for Export Excellence for the year 2020-21 by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India.

MINCO India Flow Elements has earned this prestigious honour as a result of its steadfast dedication and genuineness. Recognising MINCO India's contribution to the advancement of India's international standing, the EEPC National Awards for Export Excellence serves as an emblem of distinction.

The distinguished accomplishments of MINCO India and its committed team were commemorated at the ceremony, which took place in Delhi. The event served as a reminder of the organization's unwavering dedication to excellence within the manufacturing industry.

Recognised for its leadership in the design and production of Primary Process Control Instruments (PPCs) that measure Flow, Level, and associated parameters, MINCO India has been honoured with the EPPC National Awards for Export Excellence. This award also serves a recognition of MINCO India as a dependable provider of precision instruments with its inventive approaches to manufacturing processes.

About MINCO India Flow Elements Pvt. Ltd.

For over 40 years, MINCO India Flow Elements has been a trusted name in the field of industrial process control instrumentation. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing a wide range of reliable and precise instruments for measuring flow, level, and other critical parameters.

With a strong presence in India and international representation across several countries, MINCO serves a diverse range of industries, including:

-Chemical

-Power

-Oil & Gas

-Steel

-Food & Beverage

-Paper & Pulp

-Pharmaceuticals

MINCO's commitment to quality and continuous improvement is evident in its use of cutting-edge technology and stringent quality control processes. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its products meet the highest international standards.



