Riga Hosts Genetic Code Of Memory-Azerbaijani Carpets, Exhibition For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) To promote the art and schools of carpet weaving in Europe,which are closely related to the rich cultural heritage ofAzerbaijan, the lifestyle and ancient traditions of our people, onMay 15, 2024, the opening ceremony of the exhibition of Azerbaijanicarpets "Genetic Code of Memory-Azerbaijani Carpets," was organizedby the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Latvia and"Azerkhalcha" OJSC at the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design inRiga within the framework of events dedicated to the 30thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations betweenAzerbaijan and Latvia, Azernews reports.

At the exhibition's opening ceremony, Elnur Sultanov, Ambassadorof Azerbaijan to Latvia, underscored the historical significance ofthe 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationsbetween Azerbaijan and Latvia, which is being celebrated in 2024 expressed his delight at the opportunity to present, for thefirst time in Riga, the exquisite examples of the national art ofcarpet weaving, a heritage preserved by the Azerbaijani people forcenturies.

The Ambassador stated that this exhibition will strengthen theactive cultural relations established between our countries. Henoted that the performance of Azerbaijani tar, presented to theexhibition's guests, gave the event a special flavour. Azerbaijanicarpet weaving, tar making, and performing arts have been includedin UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritageof Humanity. E. Sultanov emphasised the value of the three carpets,woven in a modern style by "Azerkhalcha", that were donated to theMuseum of Decorative Arts and Design of Latvia. This generous act,made possible by the order of "PASHA Holding" Limited LiabilityCompany and "PASHA Bank" Open Joint Stock Company, will ensure thepermanent display of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art in Latvia significant contribution will undoubtedly enhance thepromotion of Azerbaijani culture in Latvia.

At the event, Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Creative Group andthe Board of Management of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, emphasisedAzerbaijan's strong commitment to its national moral values andefforts to showcase its culture globally. He highlighted thesignificance of carpet weaving in Azerbaijani folk art, statingthat it has become a symbol of the people. Mammadov also underlinedthe special place of Azerbaijani folk-applied art, particularlycarpet weaving, in the nation's cultural history. He discussed thevarious carpet weaving schools showcased at the exhibition andemphasised "Azerkhalcha" OJSC's primary goal of preserving andfurther developing the tradition of carpet weaving. Mammadovmentioned that the company collaborates with local and foreignartists and designers to create contemporary carpets based ontraditional designs, contributing to the continuous development ofcarpet art. He also discussed the company's efforts to preserve anddevelop the art of carpet weaving, pass it on to futuregenerations, and provide employment opportunities for weavingwomen, particularly those living in rural areas.

Agnese Latse, the parliamentary secretary of the Ministry ofCulture of Latvia, Inese Baranovska, the head of the Museum ofDecorative Arts and Design, and Iveta Derkusova, the deputydirector of the collections of the Latvian National Art Museum,delivered a comprehensive speech at the exhibition. The speakersemphasized that the display of the unique collection of carpets atthe exhibition was a significant event in the cultural life ofLatvia. They expressed their gratitude for the three carpetsdonated to the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design by "PASHAHolding" LLC and "PASHA Bank" OJSC. During the speeches, it wasalso mentioned that the similarities between the ornaments ofAzerbaijan and Latvia attract attention, reflecting the mutualcultural connection that has influenced the cultures of bothcountries. It was noted that the 150th anniversary of the birth ofthe prominent Latvian artist and ethnographer Yuliy Straume wascelebrated this year. The display of handcrafts featuring uniquecarpet patterns collected by Y. Straume during his trip to ourcountry at the exhibition embodies the deep cultural ties betweenour countries. The speakers expressed confidence that the Latvianpublic will welcome the exhibition and play an essential role indeveloping cultural relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by members of the Latvian government andParliament, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of localcultural, social, and media organisations, and members of theAzerbaijani community living in Latvia.

At the exhibition, a captivating film showcasing the art ofcarpet weaving and renowned carpet weavers was projected on the bigscreen. Additionally, an Azerbaijani carpet weaver demonstrated theintricate weaving process live, providing a unique insight for theparticipants.

Before the exhibition on May 14, Emin Mammadov, Chairman of theBoard of Management of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, and Asmar Babayeva,creative director, held a presentation on Azerbaijani carpet makingat the Latvian Art Academy. They spoke about Azerbaijani carpetweaving art and schools, and the company's weaver visually showedthe weaving process to the participants during the event. Theexhibition will last until September 15, 2024.