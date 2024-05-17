New Satellite Imagery Shows Two Mig-31S, One Su-27 Destroyed At Belbek Air Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) New satellite imagery showing the aftermath of an attack on the Belbek Air Base in occupied Crimea has confirmed the destruction of three Russian fighter jets and damage to one warplane.

The New York Times investigator Christiaan Triebert published satellite images of the Belbek Air Base in temporarily occupied Crimea on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"On Maxar imagery, two MiG-31s and one Su-27 have been completely destroyed, and a MiG-29 damaged, at the Russian Air Force's Belbek Airbase in occupied Crimea. A fuel storage near the main airbase runway was also destroyed, and debris continued to burn in the aftermath," Triebert wrote.

The Russians use the Belbek Air Base to host their military aircraft. The new images showed the consequences of the attack on the night of May 15 to 16 and confirmed data on damage to fuel tanks near the airfield's main runway.