Arabian Automobiles Presents The Unusual Suspects'







A Distinctive Series of Innovation with the Nissan Altima

Dubai, 17 May 2024: The new marketing campaign for the Nissan Altima, 'The Unusual Suspects,' takes an intriguing cinematic turn, blending the suspense of a mystery series with the innovative features of the car. Spearheaded by Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, this imaginative marketing campaign showcases the Altima in a series of thrilling narratives for its audience.

Inspired by the 90s thriller 'The Usual Suspects,' the campaign unfolds through a serialized drama that cleverly reveals the Altima's personality within the engaging context of a stolen car narrative. Each episode spotlights different attributes, such as advanced safety features and intelligent connectivity, effectively demonstrating the sedan's capabilities and building anticipation for what else it will reveal.

In this set of videos, the Nissan Altima serves as the backdrop but also as an active participant. Key elements like the ProPILOT Assist and the updated V-motion grille are integrated into the plot, highlighting their usefulness in real-world situations.

By integrating the Altima's appeal into a continuously evolving story, the campaign strengthens public engagement, offering an immersive experience in discovering the car's identity.