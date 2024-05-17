Series Of Raids On South Lebanon Inflict Casualties -- NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation aircraft on Friday launched a series of raids on Al-Zahrani region, located many kilometers away from the north of occupied Palestine.

The official Lebanese National News Agency said the attacking military planes targeted locations close to the town of Al-Addousiya, the oil storage facility in Al-Zahrani and the village of Al-Najjariya.

The attacks inflicted casualties, the NAA said without providing details.

Farther south, the occupation troops, positioned on Birket Risha Hills, machine-gunned the vicinity of the Lebanese border town of Aita Al-Shaa.

The NNA, citing a "resistance" statement, said it carried out attacks with armed drones on the headquarters of the occupation's 411th artillery battalion in "Jaatoun" in the north of the occupied territories.

Southern Lebanon has turned into a hot front with tit-for-tat attacks and skirmishes that often turn into intense fighting since early October, when "Al-Aqsa flood" operation was launched.

At least 300 Lebanese have been killed so far, in addition to thousands wounded.

Media reports indicated that at least 70,000 Southerners had to evacuate their houses in the mostly targeted regions of the south. (end)

ayb









MENAFN17052024000071011013ID1108225507