Midnight Sun! 7 Places Where The Sun NEVER Sets


5/17/2024 4:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the marvels of perpetual daylight in our exploration of seven places where the sun never sets. From Norway's Arctic Circle to Alaska's Barrow, delve into the enchanting phenomena of continuous daylight during the summer solstice

Explore the captivating phenomenon of perpetual daylight in 7 remarkable locations worldwide, where the sun never sets during the summer solstice

Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway

Located above the Arctic Circle, Longyearbyen experiences continuous daylight for several weeks during the summer months

Tromsø, Norway

Another Norwegian city above the Arctic Circle where the sun doesn't set for a period during the summer solstice

Barrow (Utqiaġvik), Alaska, USA

Being situated at a high latitude in Alaska, Barrow experiences polar day during the summer solstice

Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland's capital, although not within the Arctic Circle, experiences very long days during the summer months, with the sun often not setting fully

Murmansk, Russia

As one of Russia's largest cities north of the Arctic Circle, Murmansk experiences polar day during the summer months

Uummannaq, Greenland

Another Arctic Circle city where the sun does not set for a period during the summer solstice

Kiruna, Sweden

Located in the northernmost part of Sweden, Kiruna experiences the phenomenon of the midnight sun during the summer months

AsiaNet News

