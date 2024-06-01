Malaysia Airlines Berhad Hosts Networking Dinner

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Malaysia Berhad hosted a networking dinner at Renaissance Dhaka hotel on May 14.

The event was organised by Speedy Int'l Ltd (GSA of Malaysia Air-lines Berhad).

Amit Mehta, Regional Ma-nager, Global Sales (MESA and Africa) from Malaysia Airlines Berhad presented tokens of appreciation to the carrier's top 50 agents and 10 corporates at the ceremony.

Shaikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, Vice Chairman and CEO of Speedy Int'l Limited expressed his gratitude to all the agents for their continuous support.

He further announced, Malaysia Airlines Berhad has extended its GSA business with Speedy Int'l for the next five years.

In his speech, the CEO of Speedy Int'l Ltd expressed his hope that the airline's agent will continue to support them in the coming years.

Furthermore, Mahammed Masudur Rah-man, Sales Manager of Speedy Int'l Ltd delivered a brief presentation on Malaysia Airlines' new product, route and fleet at the programme.