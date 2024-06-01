Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For June 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the prices for Premium and Super and diesel for the month of June.

The fuel prices for Premium, Super grade petrol and Diesel will remain unchanged.

The fuel prices for Premium will cost QR1.95 per litre, while Super grade petrol is priced at QR2.10 per litre.

Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in June.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.