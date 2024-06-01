Passengers To Pay Over USD 8 At Hong Kong Int'l Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Hong Kong : departing Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) will be paying HKD 65 (USD 8.33) Passenger Security Charge (PSC), a HKD 10 (USD 1.28) increase from the current charge, effective January 1, 2025.

Also, the airport authority has signalled that will be required to collect HKD 75 (USD 9.62) from passengers in phases from 2027 onwards, subject to passenger traffic growth and prevailing passenger traffic demand at HKIA.

The PSC was last adjusted in 2021. The adjusted PSC will not be applied to tickets issued before January 1, 2025, even if such tickets are for travel on or after that date.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority, as per reports, said that the adjustments will provide funding for further upgrading the airport's security facilities and systems by installing a smart passenger security screening system, replacing the hold baggage screening system and expanding the security coverage to related areas under the Three-runway System.